Downtown Milwaukee Hyatt sold

Miami investors plan to spend millions on renovations to property

by

July 03, 2018, 10:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/downtown-milwaukee-hyatt-sold-for-37-3-million/

The Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee has been sold for $37.3 million to a Miami-based private equity firm that is planning a multimillion-dollar renovation to the property.

The Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee sold for $37.3 million.

Cambridge Landmark purchased the 18-story, 481-room hotel at 333 W. Kilbourn Ave. from Noble Investment Group of Atlanta.

“A new franchise agreement has been signed with Hyatt Corporation for the continued use of the Hyatt Regency brand,” according to Cambridge Landmark’s website. “The hotel will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation focused on upgrading the rooms, lobby, meeting space and other new amenities.”

Cambridge representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cambridge Landmark is a hotel-focused private equity company. The Hyatt is the company’s first purchase in Milwaukee.

The 353,054-square-foot hotel was built in 1979. It has an assessed value of $30.56 million.

When the Hyatt was listed for sale in February 2017, the listing specified the buyer had the ability to retain the Hyatt Regency brand until 2035, if the property is renovated.

A $19 million hotel renovation was completed in 2009, which included the closure of Polaris, the revolving restaurant at the top of the hotel that provided guests with a 360-degree view of the city.

The Hyatt has 33,000 square feet of meeting space and two restaurants.

The Hyatt is connected, via skywalk, to the downtown convention center and is located within two blocks of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena and the Shops of Grand Avenue.

The Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee has been sold for $37.3 million to a Miami-based private equity firm that is planning a multimillion-dollar renovation to the property.

The Hyatt Regency in downtown Milwaukee sold for $37.3 million.

Cambridge Landmark purchased the 18-story, 481-room hotel at 333 W. Kilbourn Ave. from Noble Investment Group of Atlanta.

“A new franchise agreement has been signed with Hyatt Corporation for the continued use of the Hyatt Regency brand,” according to Cambridge Landmark’s website. “The hotel will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation focused on upgrading the rooms, lobby, meeting space and other new amenities.”

Cambridge representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cambridge Landmark is a hotel-focused private equity company. The Hyatt is the company’s first purchase in Milwaukee.

The 353,054-square-foot hotel was built in 1979. It has an assessed value of $30.56 million.

When the Hyatt was listed for sale in February 2017, the listing specified the buyer had the ability to retain the Hyatt Regency brand until 2035, if the property is renovated.

A $19 million hotel renovation was completed in 2009, which included the closure of Polaris, the revolving restaurant at the top of the hotel that provided guests with a 360-degree view of the city.

The Hyatt has 33,000 square feet of meeting space and two restaurants.

The Hyatt is connected, via skywalk, to the downtown convention center and is located within two blocks of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena and the Shops of Grand Avenue.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How are President Trump's tariffs affecting your company?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home
Let’s give those independent “giggers” a hug and a home

Manufacturers could fulfill socialization needs for hired independent contractors

by Kelly Rudy

Three keys to successful wellness programs
Three keys to successful wellness programs

Increase employee health through engagement and participation

by Korina Konkol

Health care industry is transforming through data analytics
Health care industry is transforming through data analytics

Data collection, analysis and application are changing the overall health care landscape

by Aundrea Price

How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses
How you pay bills and receive payments is changing fast for businesses

Essential questions for smooth operations and to optimize working capital

by Steven Clark

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm