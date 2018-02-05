Downtown Milwaukee Courtyard by Marriott hotel sold for $20 million

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee has been sold to a New York-based firm for $20.5 million, according to state records.

Mil-Court 1, LLC sold the 169-room hotel at 300 W. Michigan St. to MCR Milwaukee LLC. The property is assessed by the city for $21.5 million.

Mil-Court 1 is registered to Calabasas, California-based Amoroso Companies. According to the company’s website, Amoroso acquired the hotel in 2007.

Amoroso also owns the Hyatt Place Milwaukee Airport hotel, Hyatt Place-Milwaukee West hotel, Executive Center II in Brookfield and the Overlook Lakes apartment community in Greendale.