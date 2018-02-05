Downtown Milwaukee Courtyard by Marriott hotel sold for $20 million

Located next to Shops of Grand Avenue

by

February 05, 2018, 11:59 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/downtown-milwaukee-courtyard-by-marriott-hotel-sold-for-20-million/

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee has been sold to a New York-based firm for $20.5 million, according to state records.

Courtyard Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Photo by Google.

Mil-Court 1, LLC sold the 169-room hotel at 300 W. Michigan St. to MCR Milwaukee LLC. The property is assessed by the city for $21.5 million.

Mil-Court 1 is registered to Calabasas, California-based Amoroso Companies. According to the company’s website, Amoroso acquired the hotel in 2007.

Amoroso also owns the Hyatt Place Milwaukee Airport hotel, Hyatt Place-Milwaukee West hotel, Executive Center II in Brookfield and the Overlook Lakes apartment community in Greendale.

 

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee has been sold to a New York-based firm for $20.5 million, according to state records.

Courtyard Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Photo by Google.

Mil-Court 1, LLC sold the 169-room hotel at 300 W. Michigan St. to MCR Milwaukee LLC. The property is assessed by the city for $21.5 million.

Mil-Court 1 is registered to Calabasas, California-based Amoroso Companies. According to the company’s website, Amoroso acquired the hotel in 2007.

Amoroso also owns the Hyatt Place Milwaukee Airport hotel, Hyatt Place-Milwaukee West hotel, Executive Center II in Brookfield and the Overlook Lakes apartment community in Greendale.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm