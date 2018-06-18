Discovery World seeking $800,000 MEDC loan

Would help finance expansion of Milwaukee lakefront museum

by

June 18, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/discovery-world-seeking-800000-medc-loan/

Discovery World is seeking a $800,000 loan through the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to assist with the expansion of its Milwaukee lakefront museum.

A rendering of the expansion at Discovery World.

Construction on the project, which is adding about 20,000 square feet to the museum, has been underway since last fall. The first phase of the project, a new 10,000-square-foot pavilion to replace the seasonal tent pitched on north lawn of the museum, is expected to be completed in time to host its first event in mid-July.

Pledges for the project, combined with the MEDC loan, would bring total financing for the project to $11.9 million.

The cost of the project initially was estimated at about $18 million, but that figure has come down slightly since it was first announced, according to Discovery World president Joel Brennan. Any additional funding raised above project costs would be directed to the organization’s endowment and maintenance funds.

Discovery World currently has 65 full-time and 49 part-time employees. It expects to hire seven more full-time employees within two years, according to plans submitted by Discovery World on the loan application.

BMO Harris Bank is the primary lender on the project.

The MEDC’s loan committee will review Discovery World’s request Tuesday.

Discovery World is seeking a $800,000 loan through the Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation to assist with the expansion of its Milwaukee lakefront museum.

A rendering of the expansion at Discovery World.

Construction on the project, which is adding about 20,000 square feet to the museum, has been underway since last fall. The first phase of the project, a new 10,000-square-foot pavilion to replace the seasonal tent pitched on north lawn of the museum, is expected to be completed in time to host its first event in mid-July.

Pledges for the project, combined with the MEDC loan, would bring total financing for the project to $11.9 million.

The cost of the project initially was estimated at about $18 million, but that figure has come down slightly since it was first announced, according to Discovery World president Joel Brennan. Any additional funding raised above project costs would be directed to the organization’s endowment and maintenance funds.

Discovery World currently has 65 full-time and 49 part-time employees. It expects to hire seven more full-time employees within two years, according to plans submitted by Discovery World on the loan application.

BMO Harris Bank is the primary lender on the project.

The MEDC’s loan committee will review Discovery World’s request Tuesday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Big Cheese

Third-generation leader heads Sargento

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Destination: Workspace – variety matters
Destination: Workspace – variety matters

Top drivers for workplace design

by Stephanie Anderson

How to find quality healthcare
How to find quality healthcare

Using high-quality providers is key to solving high health costs

by Jim Mueller

Load up on these apps for a healthy summer
Load up on these apps for a healthy summer

Anthem experts recommend top health-related apps

by Paul Nobile

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Safety Roundtable
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/27/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Summer Fun at the Fest with MBBI
Summerfest Grounds

06/27/20185:30 pm-11:30 pm

WCREW 20th Anniversay Celebration
Miller Brew House on the Milwaukee World Festival Grounds

07/19/20184:30 pm-7:30 pm

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm