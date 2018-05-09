Crowne Plaza hotel in Wauwatosa sold

Atlanta company buys property for $24.5 million

by

May 09, 2018, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/crowne-plaza-hotel-in-wauwatosa-sold/

An affiliate of Atlanta-based Peachtree Hotel Group purchased the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee West hotel in Wauwatosa from an affiliate of Rosemont, Illinois-based First Hospitality Group for $24.5 million, according to state records.

The 198-room hotel, located at 10499 Innovation Dr., opened in 2008. The eight-story building sits on a 7.5-acre site. The property has an assessed value of about $16.2 million, according to county records.

The hotel has more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space. Its event and meeting rooms can accommodate gatherings of up to 500 people. The hotel also has an indoor pool, a fitness center and the Innovation Restaurant.

