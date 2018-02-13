City’s first hostel-style hotel planned for Riverwest

Juli Kaufmann planning Cream City Hostel

by

February 13, 2018, 12:51 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/citys-first-hostel-style-hotel-planned-for-riverwest/

A former Milwaukee Public School building in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood could become the city’s first hostel-style hotel.

Cream City Hostel would be located at the northeast corner of East Center and North Holton streets.

Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann, owner of Fix Development, is partnering with Riverwest business owner and neighborhood leader Carolyn Weber to purchase the former Centro del Nino School, 500 E. Center St., at the northeast corner of Center and North Holton streets.

The two-story, 7,980-square-foot building was constructed in 1927 as the Holton State Bank. It was remodeled in the 1990s for MSP Head Start program use.

The property has been vacant since 2005 and in 2012, declared a surplus property by the district. In July 2017, it was listed for sale for non-education operators.

Kaufmann, who has done several neighborhood developments including the Clock Shadow Building in Walker’s Point, the Tandem Restaurant at 1848-50 West Fond du Lac Ave. in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood and is working on the Sherman Phoenix project at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.  in Sherman Park, decided to pursue it.

“I live in Riverwest and am very active in Riverwest and seeing local businesses thrive in the neighborhood,” Kaufmann said. “I knew a few entrepreneurs in Milwaukee wanted to get a hostel open for the last five years so I contacted Carolyn and this has worked out beautifully.”

The hotel will have between 40 and 60 dorm-style rooms with between two and six beds.

“It will be a social model where travelers can engage and share each other’s stories,” Kaufmann said.

The city’s Neighborhoods, Zoning and Development committee will review the proposal for Cream City Hostel on Feb. 22.

Kaufmann estimates he project will cost about $1 million to complete, which includes the purchase price of $150,000 for the building.

She said the location, between Riverwest and the Harambee neighborhood will allow visitors to experience the unique local flavor while elevating both neighborhoods.

“Riverwest welcomes diversity and international travelers,” Kaufmann said. “And for travelers, this too is the ideal location. We are along major transportation lines, we are working on getting a bike sharing station and travelers are looking for authentic true-to-place places off the beaten path.”

A former Milwaukee Public School building in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood could become the city’s first hostel-style hotel.

Cream City Hostel would be located at the northeast corner of East Center and North Holton streets.

Milwaukee developer Juli Kaufmann, owner of Fix Development, is partnering with Riverwest business owner and neighborhood leader Carolyn Weber to purchase the former Centro del Nino School, 500 E. Center St., at the northeast corner of Center and North Holton streets.

The two-story, 7,980-square-foot building was constructed in 1927 as the Holton State Bank. It was remodeled in the 1990s for MSP Head Start program use.

The property has been vacant since 2005 and in 2012, declared a surplus property by the district. In July 2017, it was listed for sale for non-education operators.

Kaufmann, who has done several neighborhood developments including the Clock Shadow Building in Walker’s Point, the Tandem Restaurant at 1848-50 West Fond du Lac Ave. in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood and is working on the Sherman Phoenix project at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.  in Sherman Park, decided to pursue it.

“I live in Riverwest and am very active in Riverwest and seeing local businesses thrive in the neighborhood,” Kaufmann said. “I knew a few entrepreneurs in Milwaukee wanted to get a hostel open for the last five years so I contacted Carolyn and this has worked out beautifully.”

The hotel will have between 40 and 60 dorm-style rooms with between two and six beds.

“It will be a social model where travelers can engage and share each other’s stories,” Kaufmann said.

The city’s Neighborhoods, Zoning and Development committee will review the proposal for Cream City Hostel on Feb. 22.

Kaufmann estimates he project will cost about $1 million to complete, which includes the purchase price of $150,000 for the building.

She said the location, between Riverwest and the Harambee neighborhood will allow visitors to experience the unique local flavor while elevating both neighborhoods.

“Riverwest welcomes diversity and international travelers,” Kaufmann said. “And for travelers, this too is the ideal location. We are along major transportation lines, we are working on getting a bike sharing station and travelers are looking for authentic true-to-place places off the beaten path.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm