Cambria Hotel will open in summer 2019 near Grand Avenue

Downtown Milwaukee hotel site was purchased in 2016

by

July 11, 2018, 10:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/cambria-hotel-will-open-in-summer-2019-near-grand-avenue/

A four-story, 132-room Cambria Hotel adjacent to the Shops of Grand Avenue is expected to open in summer 2019, about three years after hotel operators purchased the downtown Milwaukee site.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. has signed an agreement with Integrated Plankinton Milwaukee, LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based Murphy Development Group to develop the hotel, the company announced Wednesday morning.

Choice Hotels International also operates Cambria Hotels in Madison and Appleton.

Cambria Hotel Milwaukee will be located at 503-521 N. Plankinton Ave. The site is currently a surface parking lot northwest of Plankinton Avenue and West Clybourn Street.

The hotel will feature 1,300 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool and a fitness center.

Interior rendering from Cambria Hotels.

In January 2016, a subsidiary of Choice Hotels International purchased the parking lot at 503-521 N. Plankinton Ave., for $3 million.

Choice Hotels owns several mid-scale hotel brands including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn and Clarion. Cambria Hotels & Suites is the company’s high-end brand.

Cambria will join a growing number of new hotels that have opened in recent years in and near downtown including the 158-room Kimpton Hotel at the northeast corner of Broadway and Chicago Street in the Third Ward, the 155-room SpringHill Suites at the corner of 4th and Wells streets, the 200-room Westin Hotel, 550 N. Van Buren St. and the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel at North Water and East Clybourn streets.

 

