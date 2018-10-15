Brian Fahey

Getting There

by

October 15, 2018, 3:12 AM

Fahey

Brian Fahey

General manager
Iron Horse Hotel
Age: 41
Hometown: Boston  
Education: Bachelor’s in journalism with a concentration in marketing and public relations from Northeastern University.
Previous position: General manager of MADE Hotel New York

Why Milwaukee?

Brian Fahey: “For the past 16 years, I lived and worked in New York City. When this opportunity presented itself to me, I visited the city and the hotel prior to making my final decision, and decided to pick up my life and move to Milwaukee. It just goes to show you that life and your journey can take you to places that you would never expect.”

How does the hospitality market compare?

“In New York City there are so many options, so many choices. The competition is palpable. In some ways, that is starting to be the case in Milwaukee as the market continues to grow with new hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and catering spaces. This is healthy because ultimately, as an operator, it teaches you to stay on top of your game.”

On maintaining work-life balance.

“Hospitality is all about looking after people and taking care of them – both our guests and our associates. I have learned throughout my career that if I do not look after myself, I am not as effective as a leader. Self-care and taking time to do the things that I enjoy is so important.”

A business mantra you live by.

“I always like to approach things from a place of how can we continually grow – the idea that we always have to strive to be better today than we were yesterday. It is so important that we celebrate and recognize all of the things that have got us to where we are today. However, we can never rest on our laurels. As the city continues to grow and evolve, we have to, as well.”

