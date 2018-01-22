Brewmasters

This photo, taken by A.J. Brenckle in 1902, shows the annual convention of the U.S. Brewmasters Association at the Pabst Whitefish Bay Resort. The “braumeisters” were entertained by Pabst Brewing Co., according to Milwaukee Public Museum records. The resort was opened by Capt. Frederick Pabst in about 1888 and was located along North Lake Drive, across from Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.

