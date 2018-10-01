BizTraveler: Raleigh

Roman Reynebeau

Senior director of development operations, MacGregor Partners

Roman Reynebeau leads the engineering department at MacGregor Partners, a Milwaukee-based logistics startup that has operations in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here are some of Reynebeau’s travel tips for Raleigh.

Transportation:

“I typically fly Delta for business trips because they are one of the most reliable airlines out there, their Sky Miles program has a ton of great benefits, their app is fantastic, you’re able to select your seat ahead of time and most importantly, the majority of Delta’s planes include an option called Comfort Plus which allows you to upgrade to a seat with more leg room for $15. I’ll either rent a vehicle or rely on Lyft and Uber.”

Excursions:

“One of my favorite things to do when I’m in a city that I’m not familiar with is to go for a jog through the city center. Exploring the city on foot really helps me understand the street layout and get a feel for the personality of the city.”

Accommodations and Food:

“I would choose the Glenwood Avenue area, which features plenty of walkable restaurants, bars and people watching. There is a relatively new Hampton Inn on Glenwood in the heart of the action that is one of the best. Fayetteville Street is the other main drag and closest to some of the best new restaurants in Raleigh. There are several Marriott properties on the south end of Fayetteville Street that provide a great jump-off point to hit Fayetteville Street and the neighboring areas.

“Brewery Bhavana is a relatively new restaurant that features a Laotian take on dim sum, coupled with an in-house craft brewery. There is also a great Vietnamese spot on Glenwood Avenue called Pho Pho Pho. They serve a habanero-infused IPA from a local brewery and have flat screens with Kung fu movies on repeat.”

Travel tip:

“The TSA pre-check program, which costs $85 and is valid for five years, is well worth the money. Your security line won’t be nearly as long, you won’t have to take your shoes off and you won’t have to remove your laptop from your bag.”