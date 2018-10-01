BizTraveler: Raleigh

BizTraveler

by

October 01, 2018, 3:27 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/hospitality-tourism/biztraveler-raleigh/

Roman Reynebeau

Senior director of development operations, MacGregor Partners

Roman Reynebeau leads the engineering department at MacGregor Partners, a Milwaukee-based logistics startup that has operations in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here are some of Reynebeau’s travel tips for Raleigh.

Transportation:

“I typically fly Delta for business trips because they are one of the most reliable airlines out there, their Sky Miles program has a ton of great benefits, their app is fantastic, you’re able to select your seat ahead of time and most importantly, the majority of Delta’s planes include an option called Comfort Plus which allows you to upgrade to a seat with more leg room for $15. I’ll either rent a vehicle or rely on Lyft and Uber.”

Excursions:

“One of my favorite things to do when I’m in a city that I’m not familiar with is to go for a jog through the city center. Exploring the city on foot really helps me understand the street layout and get a feel for the personality of the city.” 

Accommodations and Food:

“I would choose the Glenwood Avenue area, which features plenty of walkable restaurants, bars and people watching. There is a relatively new Hampton Inn on Glenwood in the heart of the action that is one of the best. Fayetteville Street is the other main drag and closest to some of the best new restaurants in Raleigh. There are several Marriott properties on the south end of Fayetteville Street that provide a great jump-off point to hit Fayetteville Street and the neighboring areas.

“Brewery Bhavana is a relatively new restaurant that features a Laotian take on dim sum, coupled with an in-house craft brewery. There is also a great Vietnamese spot on Glenwood Avenue called Pho Pho Pho. They serve a habanero-infused IPA from a local brewery and have flat screens with Kung fu movies on repeat.”

Travel tip:

“The TSA pre-check program, which costs $85 and is valid for five years, is well worth the money. Your security line won’t be nearly as long, you won’t have to take your shoes off and you won’t have to remove your laptop from your bag.”

Roman Reynebeau

Senior director of development operations, MacGregor Partners

Roman Reynebeau leads the engineering department at MacGregor Partners, a Milwaukee-based logistics startup that has operations in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here are some of Reynebeau’s travel tips for Raleigh.

Transportation:

“I typically fly Delta for business trips because they are one of the most reliable airlines out there, their Sky Miles program has a ton of great benefits, their app is fantastic, you’re able to select your seat ahead of time and most importantly, the majority of Delta’s planes include an option called Comfort Plus which allows you to upgrade to a seat with more leg room for $15. I’ll either rent a vehicle or rely on Lyft and Uber.”

Excursions:

“One of my favorite things to do when I’m in a city that I’m not familiar with is to go for a jog through the city center. Exploring the city on foot really helps me understand the street layout and get a feel for the personality of the city.” 

Accommodations and Food:

“I would choose the Glenwood Avenue area, which features plenty of walkable restaurants, bars and people watching. There is a relatively new Hampton Inn on Glenwood in the heart of the action that is one of the best. Fayetteville Street is the other main drag and closest to some of the best new restaurants in Raleigh. There are several Marriott properties on the south end of Fayetteville Street that provide a great jump-off point to hit Fayetteville Street and the neighboring areas.

“Brewery Bhavana is a relatively new restaurant that features a Laotian take on dim sum, coupled with an in-house craft brewery. There is also a great Vietnamese spot on Glenwood Avenue called Pho Pho Pho. They serve a habanero-infused IPA from a local brewery and have flat screens with Kung fu movies on repeat.”

Travel tip:

“The TSA pre-check program, which costs $85 and is valid for five years, is well worth the money. Your security line won’t be nearly as long, you won’t have to take your shoes off and you won’t have to remove your laptop from your bag.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm