Above & Beyond Children’s Museum adds three board members

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum has added three members to its board of directors.

The new members include Stacy Hetherington, senior manager of human resources for new product development and business teams at Kohler Co.; Chris Hahn, director of marketing for hospitality and real estate at Kohler Co.; and Mike Tietjen, director of accounts and partner at Dynamic, Inc., a Sheboygan-based digital marketing agency.

The 15-member board helps support the downtown Sheboygan museum’s outreach, fundraising, volunteering and programming efforts, along with executive director Emily Rendall-Araujo.

Paul Mentink, vice president of Abacus Architects, recently stepped down after seven years on the board. Lynda Torke, vice president of Torke Coffee Roasting Co., is the current president.