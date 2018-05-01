Wisconsin ranks 10th in nation on hospital safety

Wisconsin ranked 10th in the nation for the safety of its hospitals, with 42 percent of the state’s hospitals receiving “A” grades for their prevention of medical errors, according to a new report.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization focused on health care quality and safety, gives out grades to hospitals twice a year for how well they prevent errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Wisconsin slipped from sixth place in the fall 2017 rankings, when 59 percent of hospitals received “A” grades.

Eight of the 22 hospitals in Wisconsin to receive A’s were in southeastern Wisconsin. They include:

“B” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin:

“C” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin:

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare – All Saints in Racine was the only hospital to receive a “D.” Wisconsin did not have any hospitals receive an “F.”

Of the approximately 2,500 hospitals graded nationally, 30 percent earned an “A,” 28 percent earned a “B,” 35 percent a “C,” six percent a “D” and one percent an “F.”

Hawaii was first in the U.S. for its hospital safety, followed by Idaho (2); Rhode Island (3); Massachusetts (4); Virginia (5); Colorado (6); Maine (7); Ohio (8); and North Carolina (9).

Leapfrog uses performance measures from its own hospital survey, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement to compile its rankings.