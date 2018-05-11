West Bend Medical plans new clinic

West Bend Medical plans to relocate from Menomonee Falls and build a new clinic in its namesake city.

The City of West Bend said it has entered into an agreement for West Bend Medical to purchase a one-acre site of open land and a parking lot near the intersection of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue in the city’s downtown. The properties are owned by the West Bend Redevelopment Authority and the city.

West Bend Medical’s preliminary plans call for building a 12,000-square-foot clinic on the site.

West Bend Medical’s physicians, Carey Cameron, Chad Tamez and Brian Wolter, all previously practiced in West Bend at a large health care system before opening their own private practice last year. The three physicians’ previous contracts included a non-compete clause prohibiting them from working within a certain distance of their former clinic for a period of time.

The practice’s current Menomonee Falls location at W178 N9201 Water Tower Place was seen as a temporary measure until the non-compete clause expired.

The new clinic will be centered on primary care with supporting specialties and services.

The proposed site of the new clinic formerly housed Cooley’s Inc., a truck repair business.

“We hope that the construction of a downtown clinic and the opportunity to revitalize a part of the city will be seen as a positive symbol of our commitment to the community,” said Brett Cameron, clinic administrator at West Bend Medical.

West Bend Medical plans to move into the new clinic by the second quarter of 2019.