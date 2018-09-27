We Energies Foundation gives $500,000 to Franklin healing garden

Secures naming rights for new garden

by

September 27, 2018, 1:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/we-energies-foundation-gives-500000-to-franklin-healing-garden/

The We Energies Foundation is giving $500,000 to Franklin-based nonprofit organization the Conservancy for Healing and Heritage for a new public healing garden being developed in Franklin.

The Conservancy for Healing and Heritage at 7410 W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin. (Photo: Conservancy for Healing and Heritage)

The grant will support the healing garden, which will be called We Energies Foundation Healing Garden, and a screened-in private gazebo on 36 acres of land adjacent to the Wheaton Franciscan Cancer Care-Reiman Center.

“The We Energies Foundation gift is another example of how the corporate community and We Energies, in particular, continues to support the well-being of the greater Milwaukee area,” said Michael Murry, chairman of Conservancy for Healing and Heritage. “Grants like this not only aid in the construction of the project but encourage others to support these types of efforts. We continue to hear daily from people across southeastern Wisconsin who express their desire to see the Conservancy completed.”

The Conservancy plans to begin construction in October. It has raised more than $3.1 million to date and is seeking another $1.5 million to complete the rest of the healing garden, lake and nature trails.

When finished, the project will include a healing garden, series of trails and an already-completed chapel that was donated by the Reiman Family Foundation. All of it will be available to the 7,000 cancer patients that the Reiman Center serves annually, as well as the public.

”The Conservancy’s efforts to protect the beautiful surroundings while creating a peaceful setting for visitors to focus on their well-being, embraces our foundation’s key areas of focus,” said Beth Straka, vice president of the We Energies Foundation and senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at WEC Energy Group, the holding company of We Energies. “We are very pleased to be sponsoring the healing garden and the east garden gazebo – and look forward to seeing the space develop into a place of tranquility and reflection.”

The Conservancy plans to offer healing classes and lectures in the chapel, opportunities for the community to maintain the garden and trails, as well as conservation and wildlife education.  

The We Energies Foundation is giving $500,000 to Franklin-based nonprofit organization the Conservancy for Healing and Heritage for a new public healing garden being developed in Franklin.

The Conservancy for Healing and Heritage at 7410 W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin. (Photo: Conservancy for Healing and Heritage)

The grant will support the healing garden, which will be called We Energies Foundation Healing Garden, and a screened-in private gazebo on 36 acres of land adjacent to the Wheaton Franciscan Cancer Care-Reiman Center.

“The We Energies Foundation gift is another example of how the corporate community and We Energies, in particular, continues to support the well-being of the greater Milwaukee area,” said Michael Murry, chairman of Conservancy for Healing and Heritage. “Grants like this not only aid in the construction of the project but encourage others to support these types of efforts. We continue to hear daily from people across southeastern Wisconsin who express their desire to see the Conservancy completed.”

The Conservancy plans to begin construction in October. It has raised more than $3.1 million to date and is seeking another $1.5 million to complete the rest of the healing garden, lake and nature trails.

When finished, the project will include a healing garden, series of trails and an already-completed chapel that was donated by the Reiman Family Foundation. All of it will be available to the 7,000 cancer patients that the Reiman Center serves annually, as well as the public.

”The Conservancy’s efforts to protect the beautiful surroundings while creating a peaceful setting for visitors to focus on their well-being, embraces our foundation’s key areas of focus,” said Beth Straka, vice president of the We Energies Foundation and senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations at WEC Energy Group, the holding company of We Energies. “We are very pleased to be sponsoring the healing garden and the east garden gazebo – and look forward to seeing the space develop into a place of tranquility and reflection.”

The Conservancy plans to offer healing classes and lectures in the chapel, opportunities for the community to maintain the garden and trails, as well as conservation and wildlife education.  

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm