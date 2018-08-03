Wauwatosa resident to lead American Lung Association’s western U.S. division

Lewis Bartfield, a veteran nonprofit leader and Wauwatosa resident, has been chosen to lead the Western U.S. Division of the American Lung Association as chief division officer.

In his role, Bartfield will support regional and local teams in 25 states as they plan and direct the execution of programs, policies and services for the Lung Association.

“With 33 million people across the country impacted by lung disease, we all need to come together to fight,” Bartfield said. “I look forward to working with executive directors, local volunteer leaders and corporate partners to help fight lung disease in communities across the Western U.S.”

Bartfield previously was executive vice president for the Upper Midwest Region of the American Lung Association, where he led the fundraising, mission work and strategic planning for Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

“Over the last five years, Lew has made a significant impact in increasing awareness for lung disease, and raising funds to support life-saving research and vital local programs in the Upper Midwest Region,” said Harold Wimmer, chief executive officer of the American Lung Association. “His tremendous leadership has helped make the Fight For Air Climb in Milwaukee the biggest climb in the nation and helped develop educational programs to reduce the toll that asthma has on Midwestern families, as well as many other accomplishments.”

Prior to joining the American Lung Association, Bartfield spent more than 20 years with the American Diabetes Association, most recently as field vice president of the Mid Markets East Division. Bartfield also previously worked for the American Heart Association for 14 years.