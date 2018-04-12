Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation giving $420,000 to Aurora Health Care

Will support breast cancer research, technology

April 12, 2018

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation announced it is giving $420,000 to support Aurora Health Care’s cancer programs and services.

The foundation’s annual allocation of funds to the Milwaukee-based health care system will be directed to breast cancer research, support for Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center’s new NanoKnife system and the sponsorship of Aurora’s Team Phoenix 2018 initiative, a 14-week program designed to help female cancer survivors to train and compete in a local triathlon.

“The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation is dedicated to winning the battle against cancer by funding advancements in research and compassionate care,” said Benjamin Haas, president of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. “We look forward to continuing our efforts alongside a growing health care provider.”

The donation continues a series of gifts from the foundation in support of the NanoKnife system — a technology used to better treat people with inoperable or difficult-to-reach tumors. The funding will also support a new genetic marker study for breast cancer research through Aurora’s Translational Oncology Research: Quest of Understanding and Exploration program.

“Molecular genetic markers on the cancer cells are becoming increasingly critical in the fight against cancer, as it ultimately leads to more individualized treatment options,” said James Weese, vice president of Aurora Cancer Care. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and donors like them who share our vision in transforming cancer care as we know it today.”

The 47-year-old foundation, which has traditionally raised funds through events in southeastern Wisconsin and is one of Aurora’s largest donors, announced plans last year to expand nationally with marketing campaigns and events across the country.

