Titan Spine names new CFO

Burke joins Mequon medical device developer from Zimmer Biomet

July 10, 2018, 11:22 AM

Mequon-based medical device developer Titan Spine LLC has named Brian Burke chief operating officer.

The interior of Titan Spine’s manufacturing plant in Brown Deer.

Burke was previously North America general manager of dental implant and oral reconstructive surgery company Zimmer Biomet Dental. Burke helped guide Zimmer’s North America commercial sales and marketing integration following the $13.4 billion acquisition of Biomet in 2015. Before that, Burke was group director of Latin America and Asia at Biomet 3i. At Titan, he will be responsible for managing Titan’s sales, marketing, operations, hospital contracting, research and development, human resources and legal functions.

“As we continue to focus on growth, we identified a need to bring on additional executive talent to the Titan Spine team,” said Peter Ullrich, chief executive officer of Titan Spine. “Brian has extensive experience driving effective and dynamic functional leadership, brings a wealth of experience in the medtech industry working with both privately and publicly held companies, and has demonstrated a proven track record of implementing operational efficiency. We welcome Brian and believe he will be instrumental in expanding Titan’s strategic positioning in the marketplace.”

Titan Spine makes titanium spinal interbody implants with a specially grooved surface to promote bone growth, for use in spinal fusion surgeries. The company has been growing rapidly in recent years, reporting more than 40 percent growth per year for the past 10 years. It now has $63 million in revenue, and recently raised $15 million in a private equity round. BizTimes wrote about the company’s success in a recent cover story.

