St. Camillus updates plans with shorter senior living tower

Three months after postponing its residential tower project in Wauwatosa, St. Camillus is back, with a shorter tower they are hoping residents won’t protest.

The revised plans include a 15-story, 168-foot-tall building at 10101 W. Wisconsin Ave., of independent living units, common space and corporate offices.

The Wauwatosa Common Council was expected to vote on St. Camillus Life Plan Community’s application for a Zoning Map Amendment and the related Planned Unit Development Overlay District rezoning in November but the group withdrew the application following months of protests from community members.

Previous proposals have been for 21- and 18-story towers.

By comparison, the Children’s Hospital East Tower is 220 feet. Froedtert’s Center for Advanced Care is 240 feet tall.

The tower is to be the second phase of the St. Camillus expansion. Phase one, which includes a 72-unit assisted living building specializing in dementia care and a 50-unit Jesuit community house for the Order of St. Camillus, was complete by mid-November.

The campus employs 560 people and currently houses 67 skilled nursing beds, 198 assisted living apartments and 279 independent living apartments.

Development of phase two is subject to the city’s approval, but was part of the developer’s agreement, according to documents submitted to the city.

The Wauwatosa plan commission will review the updated proposal Feb. 12.