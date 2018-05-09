Sixteenth Street opens new clinic on Milwaukee’s south side

Focused on behavioral health and substance abuse treatment

May 09, 2018

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers celebrated on Wednesday morning the opening of its new clinic on Milwaukee’s south side that provides bilingual behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services.

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers’ Layton Clinic.

The new Layton Clinic, located at 4570 S. 27th St., offers child and adolescent day treatment for those with ADHD, depression, anxiety and other behavioral health conditions; outpatient behavioral health services; alcohol and other drug abuse services; and other medical services. All services are provided in Spanish and English.

Aurora Health Care donated the building to Sixteenth Street in 2016, along with a $1 million grant through its Better Together Fund to renovate the facility. The property, which formerly housed Aurora’s pain management center, is valued at about $1 million.

Located at the corner of Interstate 43/894 and South 27th Street, the clinic will serve an unmet need of psychiatrists and providers of substance abuse treatment on the city’s far south side, said Julie Schuller, president and CEO of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

An exam room at the Layton Clinic.

“We know how these issues affect a life, a job, a family and an ability to function independently in society,” Schuller said. “This clinic is about filling those critical gaps in mental health and substance abuse services within an integrated care model, giving people a place in their own community, in their own language.”

Sixteenth Street serves a mix of patients, including those who are uninsured, receive Medicaid or Medicare and those who have commercial or private insurance.

The grand opening of the Layton Clinic follows Sixteenth Street’s announcement on Tuesday that it plans to break ground this fall on a new clinic in West Milwaukee, backed by a $12 million commitment from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. It will be the health centers’ fifth clinic location. The organization also runs school based-clinics in St. Augustine Prep and St. Anthony Schools, and a satellite geriatric clinic at the United Community Center.

