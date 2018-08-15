Six-story addition, renovations planned for Children’s Hospital campus

New building will connect hospital to Children's Clinics building

August 15, 2018, 2:04 PM

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is planning a six-story addition that will connect the hospital to the Children’s Clinics building on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa.

A rendering of the planned addition on the Children’s Hospital campus.

More details regarding the proposed connector building previously reported by BizTimes Milwaukee were included in plans recently submitted to the city of Wauwatosa.

In addition to the new structure, Children’s Hospital said it is also planning renovations to its existing facilities. The hospital said the projects are part of a “long-term plan to vacate and replace existing areas with more family-friendly and clinically efficient space.”

According to plans submitted to the state Department of Natural Resources, the existing parking lot to the west of the Children’s Clinics building, located at 8915 W. Connell Court, would be reconfigured to accommodate the addition.

The city’s design review board will consider plans for the addition on Thursday.

Hospital officials are not commenting on the project at this time.

Children’s Hospital is one of four MRMC member organizations that recently reached an agreement with Milwaukee County to purchase the county land they previously leased on the Wauwatosa campus. Officials overseeing the deal said the organizations’ ownership of the land will simplify management of the campus and expedite decision-making related to future development.

