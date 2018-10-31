Shred415 opens second area fitness studio, in Elm Grove

Recently opened first Wisconsin location on Milwaukee's East Side

by

October 31, 2018, 1:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/shred415-opens-second-area-fitness-studio-in-elm-grove/

Photo courtesy of Shred415

Shred415, a Chicago-based interval fitness company, recently opened its second Milwaukee-area franchise in Elm Grove.

The studio, located at 12910 W. Bluemound Road, had its grand opening on Oct. 25, just weeks after the company opened its first Wisconsin location at in the former American Apparel space at 2165 N. Prospect Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The fitness center concept, founded in 2011, offers classes combining both cardio and strength training within sets of four, 15-minute intervals.

Shred415 currently operates 13 locations in Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee, and Caramel, Ind., with six additions locations planned for Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Sterling, Va., San Ramon, Ca., Louisville, Ky., and Greenville, S.C., according to its website.

Photo courtesy of Shred415

