Rogers Behavioral Health to move corporate services off of main campus

Rogers Behavioral Health System plans to relocate its corporate services from the mental health provider’s main campus to a business park in Oconomowoc.

About 60 employees will move from the campus on Valley Road in Oconomowoc to a 16,000-square-foot space at 1230 Corporate Center Dr. The business park is about two miles west of the main campus.

Last fall, filings with the city of Oconomowoc indicated Rogers Behavioral Health was in talks with the developers of Pabst Farms to build a 31-acre campus, that could include a hospital and an administrative building, within the mixed-use development at I-94 and Highway 67 in Oconomowoc.

Anne Ballentine, spokeswoman for Rogers, said Tuesday that development is still a possibility.

“… we are still considering viable options in the Oconomowoc area for future growth, and the Pabst Farms location is one possibility,” she said.

The relocation of the headquarters to Corporate Center Drive will happen in late February, she said. The health care system hasn’t yet decided how the additional space at the main campus will be used. Possible plans include a new residential program for PTSD, increased programming for adolescent eating disorders and other residential program growth.

Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2019.

“We are beginning renovations and will determine the exact use of space mid-way though construction based on the demand we are seeing for each program,” she said.