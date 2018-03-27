Rogers Behavioral Health reports increased operating income in first half of fiscal year

Climbs 83 percent, year-over-year

by

March 27, 2018, 12:30 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/rogers-behavioral-health-reports-increased-operating-income-in-first-half-of-fiscal-year/

Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health saw operating income and revenue rise in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Rogers Behavioral Health System’s campus on Valley Road in Oconomowoc.

The health system’s operating income climbed 83 percent year-over-year to $10.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2018. Rogers reported operating income of $5.6 million in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Revenue also rose 18 percent in the first half of the fiscal year. Rogers reported total revenue of $96.5 million, compared to $82.1 million in the same period the prior year.

Meanwhile, expenses rose 15 percent to $86.3 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

The health system has expanded in recent years by adding several regional centers across the country. Since 2014, Rogers has opened centers in Tampa, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The system has three behavioral health hospitals, nine residential programs and six outpatient centers in Wisconsin.

Last fall, filings with the city of Oconomowoc indicated Rogers Behavioral Health was in talks with the developers of Pabst Farms to build a 31-acre campus, that could include a hospital and an administrative building, within the mixed-use development at I-94 and Highway 67 in Oconomowoc. Rogers officials said in January the system is still eyeing options for future growth in the Oconomowoc area, with the Pabst Farms development being among them.

Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health saw operating income and revenue rise in the first six months of the fiscal year.

Rogers Behavioral Health System’s campus on Valley Road in Oconomowoc.

The health system’s operating income climbed 83 percent year-over-year to $10.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2018. Rogers reported operating income of $5.6 million in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Revenue also rose 18 percent in the first half of the fiscal year. Rogers reported total revenue of $96.5 million, compared to $82.1 million in the same period the prior year.

Meanwhile, expenses rose 15 percent to $86.3 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

The health system has expanded in recent years by adding several regional centers across the country. Since 2014, Rogers has opened centers in Tampa, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The system has three behavioral health hospitals, nine residential programs and six outpatient centers in Wisconsin.

Last fall, filings with the city of Oconomowoc indicated Rogers Behavioral Health was in talks with the developers of Pabst Farms to build a 31-acre campus, that could include a hospital and an administrative building, within the mixed-use development at I-94 and Highway 67 in Oconomowoc. Rogers officials said in January the system is still eyeing options for future growth in the Oconomowoc area, with the Pabst Farms development being among them.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm