Rogers Behavioral Health reports increased operating income in first half of fiscal year

Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health saw operating income and revenue rise in the first six months of the fiscal year.

The health system’s operating income climbed 83 percent year-over-year to $10.3 million in the first half of fiscal 2018. Rogers reported operating income of $5.6 million in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Revenue also rose 18 percent in the first half of the fiscal year. Rogers reported total revenue of $96.5 million, compared to $82.1 million in the same period the prior year.

Meanwhile, expenses rose 15 percent to $86.3 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

The health system has expanded in recent years by adding several regional centers across the country. Since 2014, Rogers has opened centers in Tampa, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The system has three behavioral health hospitals, nine residential programs and six outpatient centers in Wisconsin.

Last fall, filings with the city of Oconomowoc indicated Rogers Behavioral Health was in talks with the developers of Pabst Farms to build a 31-acre campus, that could include a hospital and an administrative building, within the mixed-use development at I-94 and Highway 67 in Oconomowoc. Rogers officials said in January the system is still eyeing options for future growth in the Oconomowoc area, with the Pabst Farms development being among them.