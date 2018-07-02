Rogers Behavioral Health plans new treatment centers in Illinois, Florida

Rogers Behavioral Health System Inc. plans to open its second treatment center in a Chicago suburb and its second Florida location, continuing the Oconomowoc-based health system’s expansion outside of Wisconsin.

The mental health provider is planning a location in Hinsdale, Illinois and another in Miami, Florida, according to Rogers spokeswoman Anne Ballentine. Rogers already operates in each of those states, with existing outpatient treatment centers in Skokie, Illinois and in Tampa, Florida.

Rogers will likely open the new centers later this year or early 2019, Ballentine said. Services will include treatment for adults, children and adolescents with depression and mood disorders, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Since 2014, Rogers has opened new outpatient centers in Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Skokie and Tampa. The system has three behavioral health hospitals, nine residential programs and six outpatient centers in Wisconsin.

Opening regional centers across the country allows Rogers to serve patients who are transitioning back to their home communities after receiving residential care in Wisconsin, as well as help patients who can be served in an outpatient setting.

Patrick Hammer, president and chief executive officer of Rogers, said in a recent BizTimes interview that the system expects to continue its growth trajectory over the next five years.

With a high demand for its services, Rogers plans to grow its residential treatment center division by about 100 beds over the next year, as well as about 300 spots for outpatient care across the country.