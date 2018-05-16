ProHealth Care plans $55 million hospital on Mukwonago campus

ProHealth Care plans to build a $55 million hospital in Mukwonago, continuing the health system’s expansion of its campus at the intersection of Highway 83 and Interstate 43.

The project, which will be the fourth hospital in the Waukesha-based ProHealth system, will involve additions to its D. N. Greenwald Center campus at 240 W. Maple Ave. and the remodeling of existing space.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and to be completed by the end of 2019.

The new hospital will combine primary and specialty care, 24/7 emergency services, outpatient services, advanced diagnostic imaging, inpatient and outpatient surgery, laboratory services and a cancer center.

The project is the latest in a series of recent expansion projects at the ProHealth Mukwonago campus. The health system opened a new 66,000-square-foot emergency department on the campus in 2015, and construction is currently underway on a 31,000-square-foot addition to its existing medical center. That addition, which will house new physician offices, procedure space and digestive health services, is expected to open this fall.

ProHealth bought 51 acres next to its Mukwonago campus for $3.23 million last year to provide flexibility for future growth.

The new hospital is expected to add about 100 new jobs, including nursing, surgical, maintenance, food service and other positions, ProHealth said. The health system currently employs 210 people on its Mukwonago campus.

“We have been enhancing our services in Mukwonago for a number of years,” said Susan Edwards, ProHealth’s chief executive officer. “Now we’re ready to take a big step forward. We are excited to bring hospital services to residents of the Mukwonago area for the first time.”

The Mukwonago hospital will include 24 inpatient rooms. Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects is designing the hospital.

“The hospital will combine advanced medical services and the latest technology with a state-of-the-art facility,” said Frank Szatkowski, medical director of ProHealth’s Mukwonago emergency department. “This will be a great project for our organization and our community.”

ProHealth currently offers inpatient services at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha.

Intensive care and labor and delivery services, which are offered at ProHealth’s Waukesha and Oconomowoc hospitals, will not be offered at the Mukwonago hospital.