Prevea plans $17.5 million building for St. Nicholas campus in Sheboygan

61,000-square-foot facility would house 15 specialities

by

January 24, 2018, 1:32 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/prevea-plans-17-5-million-building-for-st-nicholas-campus-in-sheboygan/

A $17.5 million, five-story medical office building is planned for the St. Nicholas Hospital Campus in Sheboygan.

A rendering of the proposed 61,000-square-foot Prevea Health building in Sheboygan.

Green Bay-based Prevea Health plans to build a 61,000-square-foot building at 3100 Superior Ave. on the St. Nicholas Hospital campus, according to plans submitted to the city’s plan commission.

The standalone building would join several other medical facilities on the block, including St. Nicholas Hospital, Marsho Family Medical Group and St. Nicholas Surgery Center. It would be located on the north side of St. Nicholas Hospital and east of its surgery center.

Prevea Health is a partner of Springfield, Illinois-based Hospital Sisters Health System, which operates St. Nicholas Hospital. Prevea is 50 percent owned by its physicians and 50 percent owned by Hospital Sisters Health System.

The proximity of the new building to St. Nicholas will provide Prevea Health specialists easy access to the hospital, said Ashok Rai, president and chief executive officer of Prevea Health. Rai said the system also chose the St. Nicholas campus location because it doesn’t affect any residential neighborhoods.

Prevea has been in the Sheboygan market for more than 10 years and currently has multiple sites in the city.

“This (new building) will allow our specialists to all be in one building, which helps us to coordinate care better, and then to use some of other sites to grow primary care base,” Rai said.

The medical center is estimated to have about 91 employees on site during peak hours, 20 of which would be new positions, according to plans submitted to the city.

Plans call for an initial build out of 53,000 square feet, with an additional 7,500 square feet that could be built based on future demand. The medical center will house about 15 specialties, Rai said. Space would be included for a future MRI suite.

Rai expects Prevea to occupy the space in summer 2019.

