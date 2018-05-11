Orange Theory Fitness to open Third Ward studio

Boca Raton, Florida-based franchise Orange Theory Fitness will open a location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The studio, which will occupy a ground-floor space in the Atelier building at 336 N. Milwaukee St., will be Orange Theory’s fifth Wisconsin location. The company also operates locations in Shorewood, Mequon, Brookfield, and Delafield. The new studio will open soon, according to the company’s website.

The fitness concept is based on achieving a target heart rate zone that yields physical results when maintained throughout a 60-minute interval-based session. Classes incorporate treadmills, rowing machines, and various strength building equipment.