Orange Theory Fitness to open Third Ward studio

Fifth location for Wisconsin

by

May 11, 2018, 12:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/orange-theory-fitness-to-open-third-ward-studio/

366 N. Milwaukee St.

Boca Raton, Florida-based franchise Orange Theory Fitness will open a location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The studio, which will occupy a ground-floor space in the Atelier building at 336 N. Milwaukee St., will be Orange Theory’s fifth Wisconsin location. The company also operates locations in Shorewood, Mequon, Brookfield, and Delafield. The new studio will open soon, according to the company’s website.

The fitness concept is based on achieving a target heart rate zone that yields physical results when maintained throughout a 60-minute interval-based session. Classes incorporate treadmills, rowing machines, and various strength building equipment.

366 N. Milwaukee St.

Boca Raton, Florida-based franchise Orange Theory Fitness will open a location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The studio, which will occupy a ground-floor space in the Atelier building at 336 N. Milwaukee St., will be Orange Theory’s fifth Wisconsin location. The company also operates locations in Shorewood, Mequon, Brookfield, and Delafield. The new studio will open soon, according to the company’s website.

The fitness concept is based on achieving a target heart rate zone that yields physical results when maintained throughout a 60-minute interval-based session. Classes incorporate treadmills, rowing machines, and various strength building equipment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm