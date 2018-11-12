One third of Wisconsin’s hospitals receive ‘A’ grade on safety report

Wisconsin ranked 22nd in the nation for the safety of its hospitals, with 33 percent of the state’s hospitals receiving “A” grades for their prevention of medical errors, according to a new report.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization focused on health care quality and safety, gives out grades to hospitals twice a year for how well they prevent errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Wisconsin slipped from 10th place in Leapfrog’s spring 2018 rankings, when 42 percent of hospitals received “A” grades.

Six of the 18 hospitals in Wisconsin that received A’s were in southeastern Wisconsin. They include:

Aurora Lakeland Medical Center

Aurora Medical Center of Washington County

Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin St. Joseph’s Hospital (West Bend)

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan)

“B” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin included:

Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha

Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington

Froedtert Hospital

ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

“C” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin included:

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – St. Joseph Campus

Aurora Medical Center Grafton

Aurora Medical Center Summit

Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center

Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore

Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Elmbrook Campus

“D” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin included:

Ascension All Saints Hospital

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus

Ascension St. Francis Hospital

Wisconsin did not have any hospitals receive an “F.”

New Jersey was first in the U.S. for its hospital safety, followed by Oregon (2); Virginia (3); Massachusetts (4); Texas (5); North Carolina (6); Rhode Island (7); Ohio (8); Colorado (9) and Maine (10).

Leapfrog uses performance measures from its own hospital survey, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement to compile its rankings.