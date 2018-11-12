One third of Wisconsin’s hospitals receive ‘A’ grade on safety report

Wisconsin ranked 22nd in the nation for the safety of its hospitals, with 33 percent of the state’s hospitals receiving “A” grades for their prevention of medical errors, according to a new report.
The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization focused on health care quality and safety, gives out grades to hospitals twice a year for how well they prevent errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Wisconsin slipped from 10th place in Leapfrog’s spring 2018 rankings, when 42 percent of hospitals received “A” grades.
Six of the 18 hospitals in Wisconsin that received A’s were in southeastern Wisconsin. They include:
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center of Washington County
- Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center
- Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Community Memorial Hospital (Menomonee Falls)
- Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin St. Joseph’s Hospital (West Bend)
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan)
“B” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin included:
- Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha
- Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington
- Froedtert Hospital
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
“C” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin included:
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Medical Center Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center
- Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Elmbrook Campus
“D” hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin included:
- Ascension All Saints Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus
- Ascension St. Francis Hospital
Wisconsin did not have any hospitals receive an “F.”
New Jersey was first in the U.S. for its hospital safety, followed by Oregon (2); Virginia (3); Massachusetts (4); Texas (5); North Carolina (6); Rhode Island (7); Ohio (8); Colorado (9) and Maine (10).
Leapfrog uses performance measures from its own hospital survey, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey and Health Information Technology Supplement to compile its rankings.
