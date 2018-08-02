Northwestern Mutual raises $900,000 for childhood cancer charity

Northwestern Mutual’s employees and financial advisors have raised $900,000 to donate to a pediatric cancer charity, the company announced.

The Milwaukee-based life insurance company is giving the money to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization that funds research and provides support to childhood cancer families.

Northwestern Mutual’s top fundraising offices nationwide, which were recently recognized at the company’s annual meeting in Milwaukee, included Chicago, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Sioux Falls. Offices raise funds through a variety of special events, including lemonade stands, concert series, races, holiday parties and other fundraisers.

The donation adds to the $3 million that the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has contributed to childhood cancer organizations this year.

Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Program launched in 2012 and has since contributed more than $17 million to the cause, which has funded more than 200,000 hours of research, according to the company.