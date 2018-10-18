Nominations sought for Health Care Heroes Awards

Deadline to submit is Oct. 26

October 18, 2018, 12:35 PM

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its annual Health Care Heroes Awards.

Health Care Heroes award winner Jacquelyn Fredrick of Blood Center of Wisconsin.

The Health Care Heroes awards salute the accomplishments of people and organizations in southeastern Wisconsin who are making a positive difference on the front lines of health care.

Winners of the Health Care Heroes Awards will be honored at an awards breakfast event on Friday, Dec. 14, at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Concordia University Wisconsin is the sponsor for the event. The supporting sponsor is M3 Insurance.

Award categories include:

  • Advancement in Health Care: Honors a company or individual primarily responsible for a scientific or discovery or for the development of a new medical product or procedure.
  • Behavioral Health: Honors an individual or an organization for their leadership, commitment and care on behavioral health issues.
  • Community Service: Honors an individual or an organization for leadership in focusing on solving a particular health care issue.
  • Corporate Achievement in Health Care: Honors a company or organization that has successfully implemented an innovative health care product, process or service.
  • Executive Leadership: Honors a senior-level individual who demonstrates strong skills in leading their organization in quality care, collaboration and financial management.
  • First Responder: Honors a person who arrived on the scene of a healthcare emergency utilizing their training to treat and comfort the patient in need.
  • Health Care Staff: Honors an individual who has made a significant difference in the well-being of others.
  • Nurse: Honors an individual from the nursing field whose performance on the job is considered exemplary by patients, peers and physicians.
  • Physician: Honors a physician whose performance on the job is considered exemplary by patients and peers.
  • Volunteer: Honors an individual who has done volunteer work for the good of one or more people or the entire community.

To submit a Health Care Heroes Awards nomination, go to: www.biztimes.com/hero. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, Oct. 26.

