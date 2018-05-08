New Sixteenth Street clinic planned for West Milwaukee

Backed by $12 million commitment from Froedtert

by

May 08, 2018, 2:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/new-sixteenth-street-clinic-planned-for-west-milwaukee/

A long-planned federally qualified community health center, backed by a $12 million commitment from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, will be developed on a 2.3-acre site at 4603 W. Mitchell St. in West Milwaukee.

The planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Clinic at 4603 W. Mitchell St. (Rendering: Kahler Slater)

Froedtert & MCW unveiled the location of the new health center on Tuesday, nearly three years after it first announced plans to fund a new clinic in a medically underserved area of Milwaukee’s near south side, in partnership with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

The one-story, 24,000-square-foot clinic will be developed on the site currently occupied by National Spring Inc., an auto repair company. Froedtert Health will purchase the property, build and furnish the clinic.

The village plan commission will review the plans Tuesday. If approved, the project would begin construction by the fall, with completion expected in summer 2019.

Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, said the process of identifying a site that met the project criteria – including being located in a high-need area and one that met guidelines for federally qualified community health centers – took longer than anticipated.

When Froedtert and Sixteenth Street officials first announced plans for the clinic, they identified the 43rd Street corridor, just south of Miller Park, as an area of significant need.

The planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Clinic at 4603 W. Mitchell St. (Rendering: Kahler Slater)

“We were able to stay true to that,” Jacobson said of the site. “That’s the whole point – to make sure we are improving access to health care.”

The clinic will offer primary care with integrated behavioral health services, provided by Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers providers. Patients who require advanced care will be referred to Froedtert & MCW.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to breaking down barriers to care by bringing quality medical and behavioral health care into communities most in need and addressing social determinants of health through community-based strategies,” said Julie Schuller, president and CEO of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. “This new clinic will allow us to expand access to care for thousands of individuals and families and better serve those we are already touching through increased provider capacity and enhanced space for supplemental and community services.”

The 2.3 acre site at 4603 W. Mitchell St. in West Milwaukee.

The clinic will also provide supportive social services, a pharmacy, wellness classes and a demonstration kitchen for community cooking classes. Cancer prevention education will be available onsite from MCW providers, along with a bilingual community health worker to help patients navigate care. It will also serve as an education site for MCW medical and pharmacy students and residents.

The clinic is projected to serve 12,000 patients a year who are currently without care. It would expand Sixteenth Street’s overall capacity to nearly 50,000 people.

Sixteenth Street serves about 38,000 patients annually across its locations. They include three clinics in Milwaukee County and one in Waukesha, school based-clinics in St. Augustine Prep and St. Anthony Schools, and a satellite geriatric clinic at the United Community Center as well as a Women, Infant and Children clinic.

Kahler Slater is the architect for the new clinic project and J.P Cullen is the general contractor.

A long-planned federally qualified community health center, backed by a $12 million commitment from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, will be developed on a 2.3-acre site at 4603 W. Mitchell St. in West Milwaukee.

The planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Clinic at 4603 W. Mitchell St. (Rendering: Kahler Slater)

Froedtert & MCW unveiled the location of the new health center on Tuesday, nearly three years after it first announced plans to fund a new clinic in a medically underserved area of Milwaukee’s near south side, in partnership with Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers.

The one-story, 24,000-square-foot clinic will be developed on the site currently occupied by National Spring Inc., an auto repair company. Froedtert Health will purchase the property, build and furnish the clinic.

The village plan commission will review the plans Tuesday. If approved, the project would begin construction by the fall, with completion expected in summer 2019.

Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, said the process of identifying a site that met the project criteria – including being located in a high-need area and one that met guidelines for federally qualified community health centers – took longer than anticipated.

When Froedtert and Sixteenth Street officials first announced plans for the clinic, they identified the 43rd Street corridor, just south of Miller Park, as an area of significant need.

The planned Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Clinic at 4603 W. Mitchell St. (Rendering: Kahler Slater)

“We were able to stay true to that,” Jacobson said of the site. “That’s the whole point – to make sure we are improving access to health care.”

The clinic will offer primary care with integrated behavioral health services, provided by Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers providers. Patients who require advanced care will be referred to Froedtert & MCW.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to breaking down barriers to care by bringing quality medical and behavioral health care into communities most in need and addressing social determinants of health through community-based strategies,” said Julie Schuller, president and CEO of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. “This new clinic will allow us to expand access to care for thousands of individuals and families and better serve those we are already touching through increased provider capacity and enhanced space for supplemental and community services.”

The 2.3 acre site at 4603 W. Mitchell St. in West Milwaukee.

The clinic will also provide supportive social services, a pharmacy, wellness classes and a demonstration kitchen for community cooking classes. Cancer prevention education will be available onsite from MCW providers, along with a bilingual community health worker to help patients navigate care. It will also serve as an education site for MCW medical and pharmacy students and residents.

The clinic is projected to serve 12,000 patients a year who are currently without care. It would expand Sixteenth Street’s overall capacity to nearly 50,000 people.

Sixteenth Street serves about 38,000 patients annually across its locations. They include three clinics in Milwaukee County and one in Waukesha, school based-clinics in St. Augustine Prep and St. Anthony Schools, and a satellite geriatric clinic at the United Community Center as well as a Women, Infant and Children clinic.

Kahler Slater is the architect for the new clinic project and J.P Cullen is the general contractor.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

Wisconsin's postsecondary attainment goal convening
Alverno College

05/09/201810:00 am-2:30 pm

Human Resources Roundtable - Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

05/10/20187:30 am-11:00 am

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm