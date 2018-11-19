New CBD oil boutique opens in Bay View

Verdant, a new local retailer that sells cannabidiol (CBD) oil and associated products, has opened in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

The business, located at 2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., positions itself as a “personalized, upscale boutique,” offering private-label CBD products that meet the highest quality control standards on the market, said owner James Valona in an announcement. CBD is one of several chemical compounds that are found in hemp plants.

“Our safe and non-addictive CBD-based products undergo stringent testing for quality and are produced under the strict guidelines of the Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Pilot Research Program,” Valona said.

Wisconsin lawmakers initially approved use of CBD oil in 2013 under limited circumstances for those with seizure disorders. Last year, the allowable uses were expanded to certain medical conditions with a certification from a doctor. Lawmakers later approved the creation of a pilot program for industrial hemp production. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection inspects plants grown under the program.

In 2017, consumer sales of CBD products topped $350 million in the U.S., which is more than triple the amount sold in 2014.

Verdant also claims it is the only retailer in the U.S. that sells a hop-based oil, which does not contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

CBD is not psychoactive, so it does not have the same mind-altering effects associated with marijuana. Instead, it has been known to function as a pain reliever and an aid for sleep issues, anxiety and depression, Valona said.

“CBD oils and creams can lower blood pressure, possess anti-inflammatory properties, reduce the risk of diabetes and even have anti-seizure properties,” he said. “The list goes on and on.”

A recent BizTimes Milwaukee cover story examined the growing number of businesses that are finding opportunities in the cannabis market.

Verdant will hold its grand opening on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as part of Milwaukee’s Small Business Saturday. Its normal store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.