National eating disorder nonprofit seeks Milwaukee chapter

Douglaston, N.Y.-based Project HEAL will work to address local eating disorders with its recent expansion into the Milwaukee area.

The national nonprofit offers financial support for people unable to pay for eating disorder treatments. It recently launched a new peer support program, called Communities of HEALing, which provides prevention and recovery tools, and education for people with eating disorders and their families.

Project HEAL Milwaukee has partnered with Aloria Health, an eating disorder treatment center located at 312 E. Wisconsin Ave., to build community support and involvement for the program.

“As a HEALer’s Circle treatment partner with Project HEAL, we are excited to work alongside their team and alumni,” said Melissa Rocchi, CEO of Aloria Health. “Project HEAL’s new program in Milwaukee will amplify the impact we are able to make on our community through education, awareness and care for those in our community who need our help.”

The chapter launches as a Project HEAL “ambassador” while the organization’s active chapters adopt its new Communities of HEALing program. Paige Pichler, a national ambassador for ProjectHEAL and a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has assisted in localizing the national organization.

“Milwaukee needs an organization like this,” Pichler said. “Having a support group ready for people suffering is imperative to a full, lasting recovery. In addition to creating avenues for higher access to treatment, we’re creating a network for the people in Milwaukee who have suffered from an eating disorder, as well as professionals who can provide assistance.”

Project HEAL Milwaukee will begin fundraising next month, and will host a HEAL Week event from Sept. 23 to 29.

Founded in 2008 by Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran, ProjectHEAL has financed over 90 outpatient eating disorder treatments and has founded 40 chapters across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Rosenman and Saffran in 2017 were named Forbes 30 under 30 social entrepreneurs.