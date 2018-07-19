National eating disorder nonprofit seeks Milwaukee chapter

Partners with local treatment center Aloria Health

by

July 19, 2018, 2:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/national-eating-disorder-nonprofit-seeks-milwaukee-chapter/

Project HEAL co-founders Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran

Douglaston, N.Y.-based Project HEAL will work to address local eating disorders with its recent expansion into the Milwaukee area.

The national nonprofit offers financial support for people unable to pay for eating disorder treatments. It recently launched a new peer support program, called Communities of HEALing, which provides prevention and recovery tools, and education for people with eating disorders and their families.

Project HEAL Milwaukee has partnered with Aloria Health, an eating disorder treatment center located at 312 E. Wisconsin Ave., to build community support and involvement for the program.

“As a HEALer’s Circle treatment partner with Project HEAL, we are excited to work alongside their team and alumni,” said Melissa Rocchi, CEO of Aloria Health. “Project HEAL’s new program in Milwaukee will amplify the impact we are able to make on our community through education, awareness and care for those in our community who need our help.”

The chapter launches as a Project HEAL “ambassador” while the organization’s active chapters adopt its new Communities of HEALing program. Paige Pichler, a national ambassador for ProjectHEAL and a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has assisted in localizing the national organization.

“Milwaukee needs an organization like this,” Pichler said. “Having a support group ready for people suffering is imperative to a full, lasting recovery. In addition to creating avenues for higher access to treatment, we’re creating a network for the people in Milwaukee who have suffered from an eating disorder, as well as professionals who can provide assistance.”

Project HEAL Milwaukee will begin fundraising next month, and will host a HEAL Week event from Sept. 23 to 29.

Founded in 2008 by Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran, ProjectHEAL has financed over 90 outpatient eating disorder treatments and has founded 40 chapters across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Rosenman and Saffran in 2017 were named Forbes 30 under 30 social entrepreneurs.

Project HEAL co-founders Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran

Douglaston, N.Y.-based Project HEAL will work to address local eating disorders with its recent expansion into the Milwaukee area.

The national nonprofit offers financial support for people unable to pay for eating disorder treatments. It recently launched a new peer support program, called Communities of HEALing, which provides prevention and recovery tools, and education for people with eating disorders and their families.

Project HEAL Milwaukee has partnered with Aloria Health, an eating disorder treatment center located at 312 E. Wisconsin Ave., to build community support and involvement for the program.

“As a HEALer’s Circle treatment partner with Project HEAL, we are excited to work alongside their team and alumni,” said Melissa Rocchi, CEO of Aloria Health. “Project HEAL’s new program in Milwaukee will amplify the impact we are able to make on our community through education, awareness and care for those in our community who need our help.”

The chapter launches as a Project HEAL “ambassador” while the organization’s active chapters adopt its new Communities of HEALing program. Paige Pichler, a national ambassador for ProjectHEAL and a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has assisted in localizing the national organization.

“Milwaukee needs an organization like this,” Pichler said. “Having a support group ready for people suffering is imperative to a full, lasting recovery. In addition to creating avenues for higher access to treatment, we’re creating a network for the people in Milwaukee who have suffered from an eating disorder, as well as professionals who can provide assistance.”

Project HEAL Milwaukee will begin fundraising next month, and will host a HEAL Week event from Sept. 23 to 29.

Founded in 2008 by Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran, ProjectHEAL has financed over 90 outpatient eating disorder treatments and has founded 40 chapters across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Rosenman and Saffran in 2017 were named Forbes 30 under 30 social entrepreneurs.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mowing a new path

Briggs & Stratton innovates to adapt to market shifts

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Travel with a healthy peace of mind
Travel with a healthy peace of mind

Understand your health insurance coverages before you travel

by Paul Nobile

Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners
Employers need transparency from pharmacy partners

Pharmacy benefit managers have failed to control prescription costs for too long

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

IBAW presents Rob Lewis of Lewis Station Winery
Wisconsin Club

07/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Managing Change in a Growth Market
The Paranet Group Headquarters

07/25/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

Schenck's Summer Open House
Schenck

07/26/20181:00 pm-5:00 pm

American Cancer Society Heartland Classic Invitational
Whistling Straits

07/30/20188:00 am-6:00 pm

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm