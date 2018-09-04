Midwest Senior Living to cease management of Thiensville retirement community

New management company plans to take over, retain employees

by

September 04, 2018, 5:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/midwest-senior-living-to-cease-management-of-thiensville-retirement-community/

The operator of Willowbrook Place retirement community in Thiensville notified state officials Tuesday that it plans to cease management of the facility.

Willowbrook Place in Thiensville (Photo: Midwest Senior Living)

Madison-based Midwest Senior Living, LLC, which operates independent and assisted living communities in Wisconsin and Illinois, said in a letter to state officials that a new management company will take over operations of the facility at 205 Green Bay Road as of Nov. 1. The undisclosed new management company plans to retain all 30 Willowbrook Place employees, according to Midwest Senior Living human resources director Teri Darby.

Willowbrook Place will continue to operate without interruption under the new company, Darby said.

Midwest Senior Living operates two retirement communities in Wisconsin,  Willowbrook Place and Appleton Retirement Community.

Calls to Midwest Senior Living’s corporate office and Willowbrook Place Retirement Community were not returned Tuesday.

