Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital to anchor Ballpark Commons wellness facility

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital will be the anchor tenant of a $18 million wellness facility at the Ballpark Commons development in Franklin, developer ROC Ventures announced today.

Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital has secured naming rights to the 45,000 square-foot facility, which will be known as MOSH Performance and Wellness Village.

The three-story facility will house supportive medical and training services, including orthopedics, physical therapy, personal training, training for athletes and military, and corporate wellness programs. It will also have studios for yoga, bicycling and other fitness classes, a medi-spa, and athlete housing.

It will be the performance and wellness center for two pro teams, youth and high school athletes, several corporations and the general population, ROC Ventures said.

“MOSH is exactly what we need as the heart of the Ballpark Commons active living ethic,” said Mike Zimmerman, chief executive officer of ROC Ventures. “The MOSH Performance and Wellness Village is curated to integrate performance, fitness, and wellness solutions that are synergistic. Our goal is to blur the lines between all of these products and experiences to create a one-stop shop for all things fitness.”

Ballpark Commons is a $130 million mixed-use development at The Rock Sports Complex, featuring a 4,000-seat ballpark, commercial and retail businesses, restaurants, residential apartments, and various entertainment and active lifestyle features.

In February, ROC Ventures announced that an American Association of Independent Professional Baseball team will play in the ballpark, which will also be home for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball team. The project is scheduled to break ground this spring.