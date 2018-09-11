Menomonee Falls health center sold for $68.9 million

Ryan Cos. sells building to Chicago-based investors

by

September 11, 2018, 12:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/menomonee-falls-health-center-sold-for-68-9-million/

A Chicago-based real estate investment firm has purchased the Froedtert Town Hall Health Center in Menomonee Falls from Ryan Cos. for $68.9 million, according to state records.

Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. built the five-story medical clinic for Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2012.

Froedtert leases the space for primary care and specialty services and will continue to occupy the 145,000-square-foot building at W180 N 8000 Town Hall Road.

Ryan Cos. frequently builds medical office buildings and later sells them to a real estate holding company. Froedtert’s lease will continue and Ryan will continue as property manager, said Kathy Sieja, Froedtert spokeswoman.

HSRE Froedtert MOB, LLC purchased the property from Ryan X LLC on Aug. 31. The buyer’s LLC is registered to Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC, a real estate investment management firm.

Harrison Street manages approximately $15.6 billion in property assets, according to the company’s website. The company’s focus is education, health care and storage sectors.

A Chicago-based real estate investment firm has purchased the Froedtert Town Hall Health Center in Menomonee Falls from Ryan Cos. for $68.9 million, according to state records.

Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. built the five-story medical clinic for Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2012.

Froedtert leases the space for primary care and specialty services and will continue to occupy the 145,000-square-foot building at W180 N 8000 Town Hall Road.

Ryan Cos. frequently builds medical office buildings and later sells them to a real estate holding company. Froedtert’s lease will continue and Ryan will continue as property manager, said Kathy Sieja, Froedtert spokeswoman.

HSRE Froedtert MOB, LLC purchased the property from Ryan X LLC on Aug. 31. The buyer’s LLC is registered to Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC, a real estate investment management firm.

Harrison Street manages approximately $15.6 billion in property assets, according to the company’s website. The company’s focus is education, health care and storage sectors.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you think the U.S. Postal Service should be evicted from its downtown Milwaukee building?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Reinventing Racine

With Foxconn in view, some developers see opportunity

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system
Design-Build: The most popular construction project delivery system

A single point of responsibility streamlines the process

by Stephanie Anderson

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?
Is your business’s growth constrained by your workforce situation?

Improving labor efficiency and overall productivity in manufacturing is possible

by Carol Crawford

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Non-Profit Fundraising: Asking For Your Top Gifts
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/13/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm