Medical office building planned for vacant site on King Drive

The Milwaukee Advanced Foot and Ankle Clinic in Wauwatosa will move to a new, three-story medical office building planned on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee.

Clinic owner Dr. Mexton Deacon is planning to purchase four vacant lots at 1940-48 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 227R W. Brown St. for $40,000 from the city’s Redevelopment Authority. The Redevelopment Authority has owned the parcels since the mid-1980s.

Deacon wants to relocate because many of his patients live in Milwaukee. He and his wife also have strong ties to the neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Deacon’s plans for his new clinic were approved by the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee.

Deacon’s 12,864-square-foot building will include four residential units on the third floor, a surgery center on the second floor and his clinic on the first floor. There will be 15 parking spaces behind the building.

Deacon is investing $2.1 million in the project.

“I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Deacon’s choice to do this on King Drive,” said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. “I think even better than the aesthetics of the building itself is the story that got us to this point. The people behind it and the motivation.”