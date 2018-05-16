Medical College reports revenue growth

Net patient service revenue drives total revenue growth

by

May 16, 2018, 1:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/medical-college-reports-revenue-growth/

An increase in net patient service revenue helped grow total revenues at the Medical College of Wisconsin this fiscal year, according to recent financial filings.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Medical College reported a 6 percent increase in total revenues in the first nine months of this fiscal year, compared to the same period in 2017. Total revenues were $854 million this year, up from $806 million in 2017.

The growth was driven in part by a 7 percent increase in net patient service revenues, as well as an 11 percent increase in revenue from contract fees associated with Children’s Specialty Group, a joint venture of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Medical College.

The revenue growth offset a 5 percent increase in total expenses in the first nine months of the fiscal year. The Medical College’s net operating margin grew from 3.7 percent in 2017 to 4.8 percent in 2018, according to the filings.

The increase in expenses was largely driven by a 7 percent increase in expenses associated with faculty and staff salaries and fringe benefits.

Dr. John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of the Medical College, recently announced MCW plans to make more investments in the research arm of the institution, including a $43 million planned renovation of the Basic Science Building on its Wauwatosa campus. Raymond said the project will be paired with an investment in new hires, as well as existing employees.

An increase in net patient service revenue helped grow total revenues at the Medical College of Wisconsin this fiscal year, according to recent financial filings.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Medical College reported a 6 percent increase in total revenues in the first nine months of this fiscal year, compared to the same period in 2017. Total revenues were $854 million this year, up from $806 million in 2017.

The growth was driven in part by a 7 percent increase in net patient service revenues, as well as an 11 percent increase in revenue from contract fees associated with Children’s Specialty Group, a joint venture of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Medical College.

The revenue growth offset a 5 percent increase in total expenses in the first nine months of the fiscal year. The Medical College’s net operating margin grew from 3.7 percent in 2017 to 4.8 percent in 2018, according to the filings.

The increase in expenses was largely driven by a 7 percent increase in expenses associated with faculty and staff salaries and fringe benefits.

Dr. John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of the Medical College, recently announced MCW plans to make more investments in the research arm of the institution, including a $43 million planned renovation of the Basic Science Building on its Wauwatosa campus. Raymond said the project will be paired with an investment in new hires, as well as existing employees.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

National Hispanic Corporate Council Annual Member Summit
Northwestern Mutual

05/16/2018-05/17/201811:00 am-9:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am