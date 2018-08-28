Medical College of Wisconsin researcher, Exact Sciences CEO recognized by BioForward

Wisconsin Biohealth Awards to honor contributions to state's biohealth industry

August 28, 2018, 1:24 PM

A Medical College of Wisconsin cardiovascular researcher and the chief executive officer of Madison-based Exact Sciences Corp. will receive this year’s Wisconsin Biohealth Awards for their contributions to the state’s biohealth industry.

Allen Cowley, a professor and chair of the department of physiology at MCW, is receiving the Hector F. DeLuca Scientific Achievement Award. Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences, is receiving the Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award.

BioForward, an organization that represents more than 200 biohealth member companies in Wisconsin, announced the winners of the annual awards on Tuesday.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication and innovation both Dr. Allen Cowley and Kevin Conroy have put forth in Wisconsin’s biohealth industry,” said Lisa Johnson, chief executive officer of BioForward. “We’re honored to recognize two individuals who have made a significant impact on both global human health and Wisconsin’s economy.”

Cowley, a leader in cardiovascular research, has made seminal observations that have advanced understanding of hypertension, according to BioForward. He spearheaded an effort that resulted in the investment of more than $100 million to develop infrastructure to link genes to complex physiological functions and diseases.

Conroy has been CEO of Exact Sciences, a company that developed a leading-edge technology for detecting colon cancer in its early and most curable stages, since 2009. Prior to joining Exact Sciences, Conroy was president and chief executive officer of Third Wave Technologies, a molecular diagnostics company, until the company’s acquisition by Hologic, Inc.

Cowley and Conroy will be recognized on Oct. 9 during the Wisconsin Biohealth Summit at the Overture Center in Madison.

