Medical College of Wisconsin cardiologist named president of American Heart Association board

Dr. Ivor Benjamin is director of the Cardiovascular Center at MCW

July 24, 2018, 12:53 PM

Dr. Ivor Benjamin, director of the Cardiovascular Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin, has been named president of the American Heart Association’s national board of directors.

Benjamin, who is also a professor of Medicine at MCW and Froedtert Hospital, will serve as AHA president for the 2018-19 term and as past president for the 2019-20 term.

Benjamin, who joined MCW in 2013, is a board-certified specialist and consultant in internal medicine and cardiology, with clinical interests in general cardiology, inheritable heart failure and myocardial infarction.

He was previously chair of AHA’s research committee from 2015 to 2017, during which he worked to expand opportunities in research for women, minorities and undergraduates, according to the AHA. He was also a founding member of the Journal of the American Heart Association.

In his role, Benjamin will serve as the AHA’s national chief science and medical volunteer, responsible for medical, scientific and public health matters.

“We are so honored and privileged to have his national leadership and guidance, right here in Milwaukee, as we work to build a community free of cardiovascular disease,” says Katie Conolly, executive director of the AHA in Metro-Milwaukee.

