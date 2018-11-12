MCW School of Medicine dean to chair Association of American Medical Colleges board

Joseph Kerschner, Medical College of Wisconsin dean of the School of Medicine, provost and executive vice president, has been named chair-elect of the board of directors of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

His term began on Nov. 6. He will then serve a one-year term as chair, followed by a term as immediate past chair.

The AAMC is a nonprofit association with members from all 152 accredited U.S. medical schools, nearly 400 major teaching hospitals and health systems, and more than 80 academic societies.

“This new role places MCW at the forefront of academic medicine. The chair, chair-elect and immediate past chair of the AAMC board are integral in helping set the strategic direction of the AAMC – which is, without question, one of the nation’s most influential organizations for academic medicine and advocacy,” Kerschner said. “In this leadership role at the AAMC, I will have a wonderful opportunity to help shape strategies that will increase the effectiveness of the AAMC in areas which are critical for the success of our medical schools and academic health systems.”

Kerschner became the dean of the MCW School of Medicine and executive vice president of MCW in 2011 following 10 months as interim dean. He took on the role of provost in 2017. He also is a professor in the departments of otolaryngology and communication sciences and microbiology and immunology.

Kerschner previously served as chair of the AAMC council of deans.

“This appointment is further meaningful recognition of Dr. Kerschner’s tremendous leadership at MCW and at the national level, where he nurtures top talent, spearheads initiatives to build new strategic partnerships and addresses the challenges facing academic medicine,” said John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of MCW. “His expertise continues to benefit the whole of academic medicine and the challenges facing its many missions.”