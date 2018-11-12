ManorCare Health Services rehabilitation center in Kenosha sells for $5.8 million

HCR ManorCare filed for bankrupcy earlier this year

November 12, 2018, 2:21 PM

A skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Kenosha has sold for $5.8 million to an Evanston, Illinois-based company, according to state records.

Paradox Kenosha Property, LLC bought the property at 3100 Washington Road, which houses ManorCare Health Services-Kenosha, from Ohio-based health care real estate investment trust Welltower.

In July, Welltower acquired Quality Care Properties, which owned ManorCare’s skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. Toledo, Ohio-based HCR ManorCare, which operated skilled nursing across the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

ManorCare has locations in Milwaukee, Sun Prairie, DePere, Stevens Point, Appleton, Eau Claire and Fond du Lac.

Representatives with ManorCare Health Services declined to comment on the transaction and the plans for the building.

Representatives with Paradox Kenosha Property and Welltower could not be reached for comment.

