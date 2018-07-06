Majerus Family Foundation gives $100,000 to expand After Breast Cancer Diagnosis services

Will increase cancer support services in African American communities

by

July 06, 2018, 11:08 AM

Glendale-based nonprofit organization After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD) has received $100,000 from the Majerus Family Foundation to expand its services to African American communities in the Greater Milwaukee area.

ABCD provides free, non-clinical support for those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis, including patients and their family members and friends. The gift will allow ABCD to invest more resources and programming to expand services to underserved communities, the organization said.

The gift was presented by the family and friends of the late Marquette basketball coach Rick Majerus, who established the foundation in honor of his parents. The foundation supports organizations and events that promote access to athletics, education, medical research and social justice.

The gift is part of the ABCD’s Mardak 2020 Breast Cancer Initiative, an outreach and fundraising effort kick-started last fall by a $2 million challenge grant from Keith Mardak, Hal Leonard Corp.’s chairman and chief executive officer.

The goal of the initiative is to double the number of people served each year by expanding relationships with health care facilities, increasing marketing and outreach and strengthening programs for underserved populations.

