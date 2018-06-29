Locally owned fitness studio to launch second location, in Shorewood

Less than a year after opening fitness studio PowerCycle in Wauwatosa, owners Ty Gruber and Kayla Vogds are already working to open their second location.

The new studio will open this fall at 4521 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood. Its ground floor retail space in the Ravenna building has sat vacant since frozen yogurt shop Yo Mama! closed in 2016. Plans for the space were approved on June 26 by the village’s Plan Commission.

PowerCycle offers instructor-led indoor cycling classes, as well as Les Mills Body Pump strength training classes. Since its Wauwatosa location opened in August last year, the studio has grown in popularity and has seen enough success to expand, Vogds said.

“Ty and I have put our hearts and souls into PowerCycle and we thought the timing was right for us to grow,” she said. “We weren’t sure how it would work with funding, but we made it happen.”

Vogds, who works full-time as a physician assistant for Milwaukee-based Infinity HealthCare and in the emergency room at Colombia St. Mary’s Hospital, said she and Gruber, who also has a medical background, have gradually learned the business side of operating a fitness studio. Gruber currently works full-time for PowerCycle.

Vogds said they chose Shorewood because the studio received the same level of support from its business community that it has received in Wauwatosa.

“We appreciate the support the business world of Wauwatosa gives us, and we saw the same vibe here,” she said.