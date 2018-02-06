Life Time Inc. will enter the Wisconsin market with a 125,000-square-foot facility at The Corridor mixed-use development along I-94, west of Calhoun Road, in Brookfield.

The Chanhassen, Minn.-based company originally announced its intent to build a 120,000-square-foot facility at The Corridor in January 2016, but plans later stalled while the company re-evaluated the market.

Life Time Inc. has recommitted to the project and hopes to break ground in June, said Brookfield Mayor Steven Ponto.

“They have been interested to coming to Brookfield for 10 years,” Ponto said. “They looked closely at The Corridor and then their emphasis shifted to Brookfield Square as a possibility. I think with the amount of stuff going on at Brookfield Square, the shift went back to The Corridor. All of this has really happened over the last month or two.”

Ponto said the city plan commission and common council will be reviewing plans in coming months because the company would like to fast-track the project.

Life Time Inc. operates 127 clubs in 27 states. Life Time is a large-format sports, fitness, family recreation and spa center. Life Time spokespeople could not immediately be reached for comment.

Life Time’s previous plans called for a 55,000-square-foot outdoor aquatic center with zero-depth entry pools, lap pools, and waterslides. There will also be dance, art, music and tumbling studios available for children, indoor and outdoor cafes and a full-service salon and spa.

Ponto said several years ago a group from Brookfield went to Vernon Hills and visited Jason’s Deli, Portillos and Life Time. Brookfield now has a Jason’s Deli and Portillos and will soon have a Life Time.

“We were really impressed,” Ponto said. “It is like a private golf course clubhouse without the golf.”

Ponto said in addition to being an attractive amenity for Brookfield residents, businesses will enjoy having the new fitness center.

“It is such an attractive facility to have in Brookfield,” Ponto said. “We have a lot of offices in Brookfield, along the Bluemound Road corridor in particular and we will be linking The Corridor development with the adjoining office park by extending Golf Parkway Road. This is a perfect addition.”

The Corridor, which is being developed by Milwaukee-based development firm Irgens, is a 66-acre planned mixed-use development along the north side of I-94, bounded by Bluemound Road to the north and Calhoun Road to the east. Other tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods and Portillo’s. Two hotels, a Holiday Inn Express & Suites and a Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, are also planned.

“The addition of Life Time to the Corridor adds another unique quality of life attraction for current and potential corporate users, businesses and residents in Brookfield and the area,” said Tom DeMuth, vice president of Irgens. “With all the other positive things happening at Brookfield Square and its proposed new conference center, along with two new hotels and other tenants at The Corridor, the addition of Life Time helps make Brookfield the hub of west suburban commercial activity that is hard to beat.”