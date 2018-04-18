Kenosha Community Health Center CEO resigns

Brent Rafferty has led organization since August 2017

by

April 18, 2018, 1:23 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/kenosha-community-health-center-ceo-resigns/

Brent Rafferty, chief executive officer of Kenosha Community Health Center, has resigned from the organization after eight months at its helm.

Kenosha Community Health Center’s headquarters is located in downtown Kenosha.

Rafferty cited personal reasons for his departure, according to an announcement from board president Joseph Clark.

Rafferty joined KCHC in August 2017. Previously, he was chief administrative/analytics officer for HealthFirst Bluegrass Inc., a federally qualified community health center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The search for a new CEO will begin immediately, Clark said.

Alan Marshall, chief operating officer of KCHC, will serve as interim CEO. Marshall has previous financial and operational experience with Marshfield Clinic Health System, including 25 years with one of its subsidiaries, Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc.

“The board of directors has full confidence our management team under Alan’s leadership will continue to provide quality health services to the uninsured and underinsured population KCHC serves,” Clark said.

KCHC provides health care, dental, pharmaceutical and behavioral health services to about 21,000 low-income and uninsured patients.

Rafferty could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

