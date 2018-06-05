iCare expanding at Schlitz Park

Long-time Schlitz Park tenant Independent Care Health Plan (iCare) plans to expand in the RiverCenter building with a new suite.

The 13,886-square-foot space will be the third suite iCare occupies in the RiverCenter building.

The managed care organization, which provides insurance benefits to people with disabilities and low-income individuals, first moved into Schlitz Park in 1999 at 1555 N. Rivercenter Drive, leasing 6,722 square feet.

Today iCare occupies 15,586 square feet and 19,990 square feet in two separate suites at Schlitz Park. The third office suite will give iCare a total of 49,462 square feet of space in the Rivercenter building.

Construction on the suite is expected to begin this month with occupancy expected in early September.

“Schlitz Park’s centralized location, free parking and safe environment all enhance member accessibility to staff and aid in employee recruitment,” said Tom Lutzow, iCare president and chief executive officer. “Schlitz Park has been quite innovative. The complex has gone out of its way to create excitement and not just space. It’s an activity center, not just a rental property.”

Ned Purtell and Jenna Maguire with Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented Schlitz Park. Jack Price and Darrell Fischer with The Boerke Company represented iCare.

The iCare expansion is one of several existing and new lease announcements that Schlitz Park expects to make this summer. HSA Bank will also expand its Schlitz Park location.