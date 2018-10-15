HSA planning 100-acre business park in Mount Pleasant

Site includes Froedtert South and possible hotel, office users

by

October 15, 2018, 12:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/hsa-planning-100-acre-business-park-in-mount-pleasant/

HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning a 100-acre business park north of Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.

A rendering of the Froedtert South hospital at full build out. Rendering: Eppstein Uhen Architects.

The Chicago-based development firm is already developing a hospital for Froedtert South on 41 acres of the property.

But HSA is planning a larger development that includes the hospital and other uses including office space, a hotel and other commercial development, according to plans submitted to the village of Mount Pleasant.

HSA has owned the site for several years, according to plans submitted to the village.

This summer, Foxconn broke ground on a $10 billion LCD screen manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant that could eventually have 13,000 jobs. In the months following the Taiwanese company’s plans, numerous developers have taken an interest in Racine County land.

“HSA and/or buyers of certain lots seek to develop the site into a proposed hospital, medical office building, hotel, business park buildings or other similar commercial development under the business park zoning,” said a statement from the developer.

Representatives from HSA could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, the village plan commission will consider HSA’s request to rezone the land, located near Highway V, from agricultural to Business Park.

The plan commission will also review Froedtert South’s preliminary site, building and operating plans.

Froedtert South is planning a two-story, 65-bed hospital, with the option to expand to four stories and 98 beds in the future. Froedtert South also plans to build a freestanding, four-story 50,000-square foot medical office building.

HSA has experience in Mount Pleasant. The company developed Park 94, a 120-acre business park located on Highway 20 one mile east of I-94. Tenants include Seda and InSinkErator’s new headquarters.

The company also developed The Mayfair Collection at Highway 45 and Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa.

HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning a 100-acre business park north of Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.

A rendering of the Froedtert South hospital at full build out. Rendering: Eppstein Uhen Architects.

The Chicago-based development firm is already developing a hospital for Froedtert South on 41 acres of the property.

But HSA is planning a larger development that includes the hospital and other uses including office space, a hotel and other commercial development, according to plans submitted to the village of Mount Pleasant.

HSA has owned the site for several years, according to plans submitted to the village.

This summer, Foxconn broke ground on a $10 billion LCD screen manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant that could eventually have 13,000 jobs. In the months following the Taiwanese company’s plans, numerous developers have taken an interest in Racine County land.

“HSA and/or buyers of certain lots seek to develop the site into a proposed hospital, medical office building, hotel, business park buildings or other similar commercial development under the business park zoning,” said a statement from the developer.

Representatives from HSA could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, the village plan commission will consider HSA’s request to rezone the land, located near Highway V, from agricultural to Business Park.

The plan commission will also review Froedtert South’s preliminary site, building and operating plans.

Froedtert South is planning a two-story, 65-bed hospital, with the option to expand to four stories and 98 beds in the future. Froedtert South also plans to build a freestanding, four-story 50,000-square foot medical office building.

HSA has experience in Mount Pleasant. The company developed Park 94, a 120-acre business park located on Highway 20 one mile east of I-94. Tenants include Seda and InSinkErator’s new headquarters.

The company also developed The Mayfair Collection at Highway 45 and Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm