HSA planning 100-acre business park in Mount Pleasant

HSA Commercial Real Estate is planning a 100-acre business park north of Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.

The Chicago-based development firm is already developing a hospital for Froedtert South on 41 acres of the property.

But HSA is planning a larger development that includes the hospital and other uses including office space, a hotel and other commercial development, according to plans submitted to the village of Mount Pleasant.

HSA has owned the site for several years, according to plans submitted to the village.

This summer, Foxconn broke ground on a $10 billion LCD screen manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant that could eventually have 13,000 jobs. In the months following the Taiwanese company’s plans, numerous developers have taken an interest in Racine County land.

“HSA and/or buyers of certain lots seek to develop the site into a proposed hospital, medical office building, hotel, business park buildings or other similar commercial development under the business park zoning,” said a statement from the developer.

Representatives from HSA could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, the village plan commission will consider HSA’s request to rezone the land, located near Highway V, from agricultural to Business Park.

The plan commission will also review Froedtert South’s preliminary site, building and operating plans.

Froedtert South is planning a two-story, 65-bed hospital, with the option to expand to four stories and 98 beds in the future. Froedtert South also plans to build a freestanding, four-story 50,000-square foot medical office building.

HSA has experience in Mount Pleasant. The company developed Park 94, a 120-acre business park located on Highway 20 one mile east of I-94. Tenants include Seda and InSinkErator’s new headquarters.

The company also developed The Mayfair Collection at Highway 45 and Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa.