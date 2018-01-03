Health Payment Systems names Terry Rowinski as new CEO

Terry Rowinski, president of Milwaukee-based Health Payment Systems, has been named chief executive officer.

Rowinski replaces Jay Fulkerson, who will remain as a strategic advisor and board member for the company.

Health Payment Systems is a privately held health care technology company that helps consolidate and streamline the health care billing and payment experience.

Rowinski joined the company in 2014 as chief technology officer and became president and chief operating officer in 2016. Before joining HPS, Rowinski was COO of New Berlin-based BuySeasons Inc.

Fulkerson became president and CEO of HPS in 2013 and is credited with driving the expansion of its provider network across Wisconsin.

“Jay’s leadership, passion for simplifying the patient experience in health care, and vision for the company have been invaluable,” said Paul Zucarelli, chairman of the HPS Board.

Fulkerson and Rowinski’s collaboration has positioned HPS well for the future, the company said in an announcement.

“We’ve effectively implemented the succession planning of Terry to CEO and we are excited about HPS’s successful future under his leadership,” Fulkerson said.