Health care in SE Wisconsin

April 03, 2018, 1:59 PM

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to several large integrated health care providers, including Aurora Health Care Inc., Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Ascension Wisconsin and ProHealth Care Inc. Several of those systems have expansion plans and projects underway. Froedtert Hospital is constructing a four-floor expansion on top of its 12-story, 613,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care, which opened in 2015. Aurora is building a hospital, outpatient surgery center and medical office building in Kohler, expected to open in 2021. Aurora also is planning a 100,000-square-foot medical office building and a 100,000-square-foot outpatient care center west of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.

Largest health care facilities in southeastern Wisconsin:

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee

Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa

Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints, Racine

Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee

Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center, Kenosha

Aurora West Allis Medical Center, West Allis

Wheaton Franciscan-St. Joseph Campus, Milwaukee

Aurora Medical Center, Grafton

Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    April 3, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    And home to the most expensive health care in the entire country!!!

    No place in the country does health care expenses eat up more of a family’s budget than SE Wisconsin….and that’s real or relative dollars.

