Glendale medical office building sold for $7.6 million

Irgens sells 44,000-square-foot building to California-based firm

by

August 15, 2018, 12:42 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/healthcare-wellness/glendale-medical-office-building-sold-for-7-6-million/

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens sold a medical office building in Glendale’s Estabrook Corporate Park to an Irvine, California-based investment and asset management company, for $7.6 million, according to state records.

The medical office building at 377 W. River Woods Parkway for $7.6 million. (Photo: Irgens)

Griffin Capital Securities, LLC purchased the 44,000-square-foot medical office building at 377 W. River Woods Parkway. The property has an assessed value of $4.3 million, according to city records.

The medical building is connected to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee at River Woods Parkway, which includes an outpatient and surgical center, and is adjacent to the Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin at 475 W. River Woods Parkway.

The building was built in 2003 by Charlotte, N.C.-based MedCath Corp. It was originally the Heart Hospital of Milwaukee, which closed in 2004. The building was sold to Columbia St. Mary’s and was later acquired by Irgens.

Representatives with Irgens and Griffin Capital Securities could not be reached for comment.

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens sold a medical office building in Glendale’s Estabrook Corporate Park to an Irvine, California-based investment and asset management company, for $7.6 million, according to state records.

The medical office building at 377 W. River Woods Parkway for $7.6 million. (Photo: Irgens)

Griffin Capital Securities, LLC purchased the 44,000-square-foot medical office building at 377 W. River Woods Parkway. The property has an assessed value of $4.3 million, according to city records.

The medical building is connected to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee at River Woods Parkway, which includes an outpatient and surgical center, and is adjacent to the Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin at 475 W. River Woods Parkway.

The building was built in 2003 by Charlotte, N.C.-based MedCath Corp. It was originally the Heart Hospital of Milwaukee, which closed in 2004. The building was sold to Columbia St. Mary’s and was later acquired by Irgens.

Representatives with Irgens and Griffin Capital Securities could not be reached for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio
Five ways playing golf is like caring for your portfolio

Knowing where you are is a great place to start

by Dave Spano

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm