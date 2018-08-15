Glendale medical office building sold for $7.6 million

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens sold a medical office building in Glendale’s Estabrook Corporate Park to an Irvine, California-based investment and asset management company, for $7.6 million, according to state records.

Griffin Capital Securities, LLC purchased the 44,000-square-foot medical office building at 377 W. River Woods Parkway. The property has an assessed value of $4.3 million, according to city records.

The medical building is connected to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee at River Woods Parkway, which includes an outpatient and surgical center, and is adjacent to the Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin at 475 W. River Woods Parkway.

The building was built in 2003 by Charlotte, N.C.-based MedCath Corp. It was originally the Heart Hospital of Milwaukee, which closed in 2004. The building was sold to Columbia St. Mary’s and was later acquired by Irgens.

Representatives with Irgens and Griffin Capital Securities could not be reached for comment.